Mettle Capital reunites founding partners, joins $20 million Empirical Machines round

Mettle Capital just made its first move into AI by investing in a $20 million round that Mettle Capital and Peak XV are set to co-invest in in Empirical Machines, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI researcher Shyamal Hitesh Anadkat.

This investment also reunites Mettle's founding partners after their earlier split over disagreements over economics, including the allocation of carried interest and payouts linked to the firm's investment in Groww, and signals their renewed focus on cutting-edge tech.