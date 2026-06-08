Will Rajesh Exports be dropped from Modi government's PLI scheme?

Regulatory action

Mehta, firm deny allegations

Following the allegations, SEBI has barred Rajesh Exports' promoter and Chairman, Rajesh Mehta, from buying or selling the company's securities until further notice. The regulator has also ordered a fresh forensic audit of the company's books. As the nodal agency for implementing battery storage PLI scheme, MHI is closely examining SEBI's findings to determine its next legal course of action. Meanwhile, Mehta and Rajesh Exports have strongly denied these allegations while asserting their full cooperation with ongoing investigations.