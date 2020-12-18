With the upcoming festive season, Xiaomi has kicked-off its 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' from today. Under the sale, which will end on December 22, the Chinese tech giant is offering special discounts across all product categories, including up to Rs. 8,000 off on best selling smartphones like the Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Mi 10T Pro. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Redmi 9i

In the sale, Xiaomi's pocket-friendly handset, Redmi 9i is listed at Rs. 8,299 (MRP: Rs. 9,999). The smartphone features a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it draws power from a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi 9i has a single rear camera

The Redmi 9i is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front side.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 9

As part of the sale, Redmi Note 9 is available at Rs. 11,999 as against its marked price of Rs. 14,999. It has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a plastic back. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What is the camera like on the Redmi Note 9?

The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera system including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The popular Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 18,999). It offers a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, glass body, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mobile is fueled by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, combined with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses quad rear cameras

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP front-facing camera.

Phone #4 Mi 10T Pro

Lastly, the flagship Mi 10T Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 39,999, after a discount of Rs. 8,000. The handset features a metal-glass body, slim bezels, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Mi 10T Pro offers a 108MP triple rear camera system