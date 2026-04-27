MIC Electronics climbs 3% after Q4, revenue ₹51cr, loss ₹18.35cr
MIC Electronics's stock climbed 3% on April 27, 2026, right after the company posted its Q4 FY26 results.
Even though it reported a net loss of ₹18.35 crore for the quarter ending March 2026, revenue actually grew by 13.3% to ₹51 crore, showing the business is still pulling in strong sales.
EBITDA rises over 60% to ₹13cr
Thanks to better efficiency, MIC's EBITDA shot up by over 60% to ₹13 crore and margins improved too.
The net loss was mostly because of a one-time tax adjustment from previous years—not ongoing business struggles.
Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, noted the stock has been moving between ₹33 and ₹44 lately; if it breaks above ₹44 with good trading volumes, it could head toward ₹49, so there's some cautious optimism about where things go from here.