MIC Electronics climbs 3% after Q4, revenue ₹51cr, loss ₹18.35cr

EBITDA rises over 60% to ₹13cr

Thanks to better efficiency, MIC's EBITDA shot up by over 60% to ₹13 crore and margins improved too.

The net loss was mostly because of a one-time tax adjustment from previous years—not ongoing business struggles.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, noted the stock has been moving between ₹33 and ₹44 lately; if it breaks above ₹44 with good trading volumes, it could head toward ₹49, so there's some cautious optimism about where things go from here.