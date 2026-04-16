MIC Electronics shares rise 3% after ₹2.22cr Indian Railways contract Business Apr 16, 2026

MIC Electronics saw its shares climb 3% on Thursday, closing at ₹41.90, thanks to fresh contracts from Indian Railways worth about ₹2.22 crore.

The company will be supplying and installing telecom gear at Wardha station, which got investors pretty excited, even though the rest of the market was down for the day.