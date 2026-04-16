MIC Electronics shares rise 3% after ₹2.22cr Indian Railways contract
Business
MIC Electronics saw its shares climb 3% on Thursday, closing at ₹41.90, thanks to fresh contracts from Indian Railways worth about ₹2.22 crore.
The company will be supplying and installing telecom gear at Wardha station, which got investors pretty excited, even though the rest of the market was down for the day.
MIC Electronics Wardha ₹1.12cr, Salem ₹1.09cr
The main deal covers setting up telecom assets and passenger info systems at Wardha station (₹1.12 crore).
Plus, MIC scored another order from Southern Railway's Salem Division to install passenger information systems at more stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, along with a five-year maintenance contract (₹1.09 crore).