Michael Burry criticizes NVIDIA $250B backstop for OpenAI Ohio project

NVIDIA has already poured $30 billion into OpenAI and might finance chip buys worth another $350 billion. Critics point out that OpenAI isn't profitable yet and doesn't have a solid credit rating, making this risky.

The Ohio project relies on US federal land and Japanese investment, with Japan putting up $33 billion for a natural gas plant.

If all goes as planned, the site will start generating power by 2028, but investors are watching closely because the stakes (and risks) are sky-high.