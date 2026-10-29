Michael Burry warns of AI risks as Anthropic readies IPO
Business
Michael Burry, the guy who called the 2008 financial crisis, is sounding the alarm about risks in the AI world.
He's especially concerned as Anthropic, the company behind AI models like Claude, gets ready for its big stock market debut (ticker: ANT).
Rising costs and questions about how sustainable their business really is are making headlines as they go public.
Burry flags Anthropic $537 billion commitments
Burry points out that Anthropic has committed to $537 billion in deals with tech giants like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, way more than it currently makes in revenue.
In his Substack post, he called out Anthropic's IPO filing for not stressing these huge commitments enough.
His bottom line: if AI profits don't live up to the hype, investors could be in for a rough ride.