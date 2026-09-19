Michael O'Leary apologizes after likening rival airline fares to 'rapists'
Business
Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has said sorry after making a comment that compared rival airlines charging high fares to "rapists."
At first, he stood by his words, but growing backlash led him to issue a video apology on Friday.
He admitted his remark caused "considerable upset and offense," and stressed he never meant to trivialize such a serious crime.
Survivors, groups and politicians condemn O'Leary
Survivors of sexual violence, advocacy groups like the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, and politicians across Ireland and the UK called out O'Leary's language as insensitive.
Some warned it could hurt trust in Ryanair.
The widespread criticism made it clear that words matter, especially from leaders in the public eye.