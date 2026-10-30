Michelin eyes India as global sourcing hub for raw materials
Michelin is looking at India to become its global go-to spot for sourcing key raw materials like natural rubber and chemicals.
For now, the focus is on boosting its local operations, but there are plans to expand this strategy worldwide.
Shantanu Deshpande, who heads Michelin India, shared these updates during a new truck tire launch at its Chennai plant.
Michelin seeks partnerships with Indian startups
Michelin also hopes to work more closely with Indian startups in areas like rubber plantation management.
Vitor Silva, President, Michelin Africa, India and the Middle East (AIM) Region, highlighted that while Africa, India, and the Middle East currently make up just 3% of its global business, there is big room to grow.
The Chennai plant ships truck tires to North America, the Middle East, Africa and Europe but is yet to operate at full capacity right now, so no expansion yet.