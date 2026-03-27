Microfinance loans: What they are actually

Microfinance loans have emerged as a powerful tool for empowering rural women in India, providing them with the financial means to start and grow their businesses. These loans are designed to meet the specific needs of women entrepreneurs, offering them access to capital that was previously unavailable. By understanding the different types of microfinance loans available, rural women can make informed decisions and choose the best option for their business needs.

#1 Self-help group loans Self-help group (SHG) loans are a popular option for rural women in India. These groups allow women to come together, save money, and access credit at low-interest rates. SHGs also provide a support system where members can share experiences and advice. The collective nature of SHGs makes it easier for women to qualify for loans, even without collateral.

#2 Joint Liability Group Loans Joint liability group (JLG) loans enable small groups of individuals to borrow money together, sharing the responsibility of repayment. This model is particularly useful for rural women who may not have individual collateral but can leverage their collective strength. JLGs encourage mutual support among members, boosting confidence and reducing risk.

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#3 Individual microloans Individual microloans are specifically tailored for single borrowers, giving them the freedom to use funds as per their business requirements. These loans are usually offered at lower interest rates than traditional bank loans and require minimal documentation. Individual microloans empower rural women by giving them direct access to funds without depending on group dynamics.

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#4 Livelihood Enhancement Loans Livelihood enhancement loans focus on boosting income-generating activities among rural communities. These loans are specifically designed for enterprises like handicrafts, agriculture, or small-scale manufacturing. The goal is to improve living standards through sustainable business growth. By focusing on livelihood enhancement, these loans help create long-term economic stability for women entrepreneurs.