Micromax's Bhagwati Products to invest ₹1,015cr in India electronics manufacturing
Micromax's manufacturing arm, Bhagwati Products, is putting ₹1,015 crore into ramping up electronics production in India.
This big move, part of a government-backed scheme, aims to boost local manufacturing.
As Bhagwati Products Co-founder Rahul Sharma put it, "India's manufacturing journey is now moving beyond assembling finished products. Our ₹1,015 crore investment in display manufacturing and precision molding - two critical areas where India requires domestic capabilities - is an important step to support the country's growing electronics manufacturing goal."
Production expected this year, 10,000+ employees
₹450 crore will go into making mobile displays at their Bawal, Haryana plant (with plans to eventually expand into car displays), while ₹565 crore will be invested in precision molding services at their Greater Noida facility.
These projects are expected to commence production this year and are expected to take the overall strength to over 10,000 employees, a solid win for anyone eyeing opportunities in tech manufacturing.