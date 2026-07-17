Micron and partners supplying memory and storage for AI cars
Business
Micron Technology is partnering with big names like Qualcomm, Harman, and Hyundai Mobis to supply memory and storage parts for AI-powered cars.
These chips are what make advanced driver-assistance features (like smart braking and lane-keeping) and digital dashboards possible.
Micron signs 16 major agreements
These long-term deals help keep chip supplies steady and prices predictable: good news for car makers planning their next-gen vehicles.
Micron's CEO shared that they've signed 16 major agreements this year as they push AI into everything from phones to robots.
As Qualcomm's CEO put it, "technology platforms" that "bring together high-performance compute, connectivity, memory and storage" are key for tomorrow's software-driven rides.