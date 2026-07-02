Micron commits $250 million to Trump accounts for children
Micron Technologies is putting $250 million into the new Trump Accounts program, a tax-free savings account for kids under 18.
Employees can get up to $1,000 matched per child and a $250 starter deposit for children in the communities where Micron operates (Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas).
President Trump called it "the BIGGEST CORPORATE Investment of its kind," while CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "investing in people is as important as investing in technology."
Links to Micron's $200 billion plan
This program could help up to one million children and connects with Micron's larger plan to boost US tech jobs, aiming to create over 90,000 positions through a $200 billion investment.
It also fits with Micron's focus on growing talent through K-12 STEM programs, AI training, and semiconductor education.