Micron commits $250 million to Trump accounts for children Business Jul 02, 2026

Micron Technologies is putting $250 million into the new Trump Accounts program, a tax-free savings account for kids under 18.

Employees can get up to $1,000 matched per child and a $250 starter deposit for children in the communities where Micron operates (Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas).

President Trump called it "the BIGGEST CORPORATE Investment of its kind," while CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "investing in people is as important as investing in technology."