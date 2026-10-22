Micron introduces quarterly bonuses for all employees tied to performance
Business
Micron is shaking things up by introducing quarterly bonuses for all its employees, tying pay more closely to how well the company does.
This new perk, split evenly between cash and shares, comes after union calls in Taiwan for better profit sharing, and it's on top of the usual annual incentives.
Micron Taiwan 10% pension, 3 days
Micron is also stepping up benefits in Taiwan: retirement contributions are rising from 8% to 10%, and employees in Taiwan get three extra paid days off.
It's a clear sign that Micron wants to keep its teams happy and competitive in today's job market.