Micron investing $10B in US AI research labs, Trump says
Business
Micron Technology is making a big move, investing $10 billion to build new research labs in the US
US President Donald Trump broke the news on Truth Social, calling Micron one of the "hottest" companies and saying this step is all about keeping America ahead in AI and advanced computing.
Micron project joins $250B US commitment
Trump shared that this project will create "over tens of thousands" of jobs and fits into Micron's larger $250 billion commitment in the US.
He credited his administration's policies for helping drive this growth, praised CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and said it's part of a bigger plan to boost homegrown tech and rely less on foreign supply chains.