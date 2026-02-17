Micron invests $200B in US chip production, focusing on AI

With this move, Micron wants to make sure the US keeps up as a tech leader and has a steady supply of critical semiconductors. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the investment reinforces America's technological leadership and underscores Micron's commitment to building leading-edge memory at scale in the United States.

Job creation is a key part of the plan

This expansion isn't just about chips—it's also about jobs.

The project is expected to create around 90,000 positions across the country, with 50,000 coming from the New York site alone.

The first new fab is set to go live by 2027.