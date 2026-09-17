Micron plans Sanand chip production to reach hundreds of millions

This Sanand plant is part of an about $2.75 billion combined investment by Micron and its government partners, focused on assembling and testing advanced memory chips like DRAM and NAND.

The first phase alone will, once fully ramped up, have more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space.

Micron's expansion lines up with India's push to become a semiconductor hub through initiatives like Semicon 2.0, which has received massive government backing.