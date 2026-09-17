Micron plans Sanand chip production to reach hundreds of millions
Micron Technology, a US memory chip maker, is gearing up to massively boost output at its Sanand plant in Gujarat.
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra shared at SEMICON India 2026 that the facility will scale from making tens of millions of chips in 2026 to hundreds of millions by 2027, a big leap for India's tech scene.
Sanand part of $2.75B memory investment
This Sanand plant is part of an about $2.75 billion combined investment by Micron and its government partners, focused on assembling and testing advanced memory chips like DRAM and NAND.
The first phase alone will, once fully ramped up, have more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space.
Micron's expansion lines up with India's push to become a semiconductor hub through initiatives like Semicon 2.0, which has received massive government backing.