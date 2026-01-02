Next Article
Micron shares jump after big Wall Street upgrade
Business
Micron's stock shot up 7.76% on January 2, 2026, after Bernstein boosted its price target from $270 to $330 and kept an "Outperform" rating.
Shares traded at $285.41—just shy of their all-time high—pushing Micron's market value to over $321 billion.
Why does this matter?
Micron makes the memory chips powering AI data centers and next-gen SSDs.
Company revenue rose 45.43% over the last 12 months, and it expects even more growth next quarter, thanks to huge demand and tight supply.
What's fueling the hype?
Bernstein's upgrade is all about rising DRAM prices, driven by booming AI needs and limited production capacity.
This isn't just a Micron story—other chipmakers like Sandisk have also seen massive gains as memory shortages push prices higher.