Micron shares jump after big Wall Street upgrade Business Jan 02, 2026

Micron's stock shot up 7.76% on January 2, 2026, after Bernstein boosted its price target from $270 to $330 and kept an "Outperform" rating.

Shares traded at $285.41—just shy of their all-time high—pushing Micron's market value to over $321 billion.