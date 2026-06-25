Micron Technology Q3 revenue $41.45 billion amid AI demand

Micron net income and stock surge

Micron's net income soared to $28.2 billion this year, up from $1.88 billion a year earlier, and its stock jumped 13%, closing at $1,048.51 on June 24, 2026 (way up from $83 in early 2024).

Looking ahead, Micron expects even more revenue next quarter and has teamed up with AI lab Anthropic for memory and storage tech, plus joined Anthropic's latest funding round to keep its edge in the AI game.