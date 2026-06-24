Micron Technology's 13% drop clouds AI-driven rally ahead of earnings Business Jun 24, 2026

Micron Technology is about to release its quarterly results, giving everyone a look at just how strong the demand for AI really is.

The company's stock has jumped over 800% in the past year, pushing its value above $1 trillion, higher than giants like Walmart and Intel.

But after a big tech selloff on Tuesday, Micron shares dropped 13%, raising questions about whether the AI hype can last.