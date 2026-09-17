Micron to boost Sanand chip assembly and testing next year
Business
Micron is gearing up to boost its chip assembly and testing in India next year.
Announced by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra at Semicon India 2026, this move centers on its Sanand facility in Gujarat, the first of its kind under India's Semiconductor Mission.
Micron's India growth driven by AI
The Sanand plant has current production capacity that already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market, and big growth is planned for next year.
With over 7,000 people on the team and more than 3,700 patents, inventions, and disclosures from its centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, Micron's rapid rise, thanks largely to the AI wave, shows how India is becoming a key player in global tech.