Micron to pay Netlist $600 million after memory patent dispute
Business
Micron just agreed to pay Netlist $600 million after a patent dispute over memory chips.
The settlement means Micron will license Netlist's tech and make quarterly payments of $30 million for the next five years.
This all follows a court win for Netlist in 2024, where it was awarded $445 million for patent infringement.
Netlist seeks import ban on Micron
Netlist's CEO, C.K. Hong, called the deal a win for its AI memory tech and a reminder that protecting your ideas matters.
On top of that, Netlist is pushing to block imports of Micron chips used in AI hardware from companies like Google and NVIDIA.
This isn't its first big win either, Netlist recently settled another major case with Samsung over similar patents.