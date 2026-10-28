Microsoft and Alphabet earnings after US close test AI payoff
Microsoft and Alphabet are dropping their latest earnings reports after US markets close today, and everyone's watching to see if all that spending on AI is actually paying off.
Investors are getting a bit impatient, so these results could be a big deal for both tech giants.
If you're in India, the numbers will be out tomorrow.
Analysts forecast Microsoft and Alphabet earnings
Microsoft is shaking up its reporting style this quarter, focusing more on its AI agents and cloud infrastructure (think Azure and Microsoft 365) with projected revenue of $75.6 billion.
Analysts expect Microsoft's total revenue to hit $90.6 billion with earnings per share at $4.26.
Alphabet (Google's parent) is also expected to post strong growth, with Q3 revenue projected at $127.8 billion (up 25% year over year) and an EPS of $2.94.
Both companies' results should give us a clearer picture of whether pouring money into AI is actually moving the needle, or if it's time for a reality check.