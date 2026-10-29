Microsoft and Oracle rally on AI profits as Alphabet slides

Microsoft's stock climbed more than 3% after hours thanks to strong free cash flow and financial discipline.

Oracle's shares shot up nearly 11% after it announced plans to limit borrowing and projected positive cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2028, a move that signals long-term stability.

On the other hand, Alphabet's slower search growth (12% instead of the expected 14.7%) and rising costs have investors worried about whether it can keep funding big AI projects without hurting profits, even though Google Cloud is doing well.