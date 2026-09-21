Microsoft CEO to attend White House dinner for Xi Jinping
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, according to Bloomberg. Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI Chief Sam Altman, and Qualcomm Inc. head Cristiano Amon will also be present at the event on September 24. The summit will bring together some of the most influential tech leaders amid an ongoing debate over AI regulation and development.
Debate
Debate on AI regulation and development
The upcoming dinner comes amid a growing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) and its regulation.
Last week, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for an industry-wide slowdown in AI development, citing risks such as large-scale cyberattacks.
The Trump administration has opposed further regulation or a US slowdown in developing the technology, fearing it could give China an edge.
China has also criticized Amodei's comments as "fearmongering."
Information
Dinner to provide platform for discussion
The dinner will provide a platform for some of the most powerful tech leaders to discuss their views on AI development. The meeting highlights global interest in shaping the trajectory of advanced artificial intelligence.