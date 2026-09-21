Microsoft CEO to attend White House dinner for Xi Jinping

The upcoming dinner comes amid a growing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) and its regulation.

Last week, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for an industry-wide slowdown in AI development, citing risks such as large-scale cyberattacks.

The Trump administration has opposed further regulation or a US slowdown in developing the technology, fearing it could give China an edge.

China has also criticized Amodei's comments as "fearmongering."