Microsoft bond sale raises $25 billion for AI data centers
Business
Microsoft pulled off its biggest US bond sale since 2017, bringing in $25 billion to boost its AI data centers and fund other projects.
This move comes just three days after the company offered voluntary exit packages to about 60,000 employees.
CFO Amy Hood pointed out that Microsoft's top credit ratings helped make the deal happen.
Microsoft sale drew $115B in orders
The bond sale drew a massive $115 billion in orders, way more than what was on offer, which shows investors still trust Microsoft big time.
While 3,000 or fewer employees are expected to take the exit deal, Microsoft says the bond proceeds are for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure.