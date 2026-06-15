Microsoft CEO Nadella urges company learning loops over frontier AI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is raising eyebrows as OpenAI and Anthropic gear up for massive IPOs, reported to be valued at roughly $965 billion and $852 billion, respectively.
Instead of everyone racing after the biggest, flashiest "frontier AI" models, Nadella thinks companies should focus on building their own "learning loops": basically, custom AI that learns from a company's unique data and experience.
He warns that putting all our bets on just a few giant models could be risky for the economy, kind of like what happened with globalization.
Microsoft pitches Azure to protect expertise
Nadella's pitch? Companies get a real edge when they make AI work specifically for them, not just use generic tools.
That's why Microsoft is pushing Azure as the go-to platform for creating these personalized learning systems.
Even though some say this approach can be complex and pricey, Nadella believes it helps protect human expertise and keeps businesses from losing out if only a few big AIs control everything.