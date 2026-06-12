Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: AI could boost wages, share wealth
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently opened up about the big questions around AI, from job worries to mental health and security risks.
While he gets why people are concerned, he's optimistic, saying AI could actually boost wages and create new opportunities.
Nadella also backed the idea of sharing AI-driven wealth with the public, noting that "everyone is a stakeholder" in how these benefits are spread.
Microsoft remains major OpenAI shareholder
Under Nadella, Microsoft has invested billions into OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT).
Even after tweaking their partnership to be less dependent, Microsoft still remains a major shareholder and keeps access to OpenAI's tech.
As competition heats up, Nadella says it's key to use computing resources wisely across customers, Microsoft projects, and OpenAI collaborations.