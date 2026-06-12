Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: AI could boost wages, share wealth Business Jun 12, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently opened up about the big questions around AI, from job worries to mental health and security risks.

While he gets why people are concerned, he's optimistic, saying AI could actually boost wages and create new opportunities.

Nadella also backed the idea of sharing AI-driven wealth with the public, noting that "everyone is a stakeholder" in how these benefits are spread.