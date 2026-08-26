Microsoft paid CEO Satya Nadella $96.5M in FY25

The breakdown of Nadella's record-setting compensation package reveals Microsoft's strategic focus areas.

Over $84 million of his total pay comes from stock awards, while his base salary is around $2.5 million. He also gets an estimated $9.5 million in cash bonuses.

According to Microsoft's compensation policy, over 95% of his target annual pay is performance-based, with at least 70% linked to equity awards, meaning a large part of his earnings depends on the company's long-term success.