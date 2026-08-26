Microsoft paid CEO Satya Nadella $96.5M in FY25
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a record-breaking compensation package of $96.5 million for its CEO, Satya Nadella, for the fiscal year 2025. This is nearly a 22% increase from the previous year's $79.1 million. The majority of this package is tied to long-term performance and shareholder value, underscoring Microsoft's confidence in its artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing strategies, and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.
Compensation details
Breaking down Nadella's compensation package
The breakdown of Nadella's record-setting compensation package reveals Microsoft's strategic focus areas.
Over $84 million of his total pay comes from stock awards, while his base salary is around $2.5 million. He also gets an estimated $9.5 million in cash bonuses.
According to Microsoft's compensation policy, over 95% of his target annual pay is performance-based, with at least 70% linked to equity awards, meaning a large part of his earnings depends on the company's long-term success.
Financial growth
Microsoft's exceptional financial performance in fiscal 2025
Microsoft's record compensation package comes after another stellar financial year for the company. It posted 15% year-on-year revenue growth, with operating income rising by 17%.
The company's cloud business was a major contributor to this growth, with Microsoft Cloud revenue growing 23% to nearly $169 billion.
Azure also continued its strong performance, bringing in over $75 billion in revenue after growing 34% during the fiscal year.
AI focus
Board praises Nadella's AI leadership
Microsoft's board has specifically noted Nadella's leadership in artificial intelligence, calling the company's progress in this area exceptional during a generational technology shift.
The company has invested heavily in AI infrastructure, enterprise AI services, and Azure-based offerings over the last few years.
These investments have become key components of its future growth strategy.
Strategy
Understanding Microsoft's executive compensation model
Microsoft's executive compensation model is designed to reward sustained performance over multiple years instead of just fixed salaries or time-based stock grants.
Nadella's stock awards are linked to metrics like total shareholder returns against the S&P 500, company revenue, Azure revenue, Microsoft Cloud revenue, and overall financial performance.
These awards also employ multi-year vesting schedules with overlapping performance periods, promoting long-term value creation over short-term gains.
Pay disparity
CEO-to-median employee pay ratio is 480:1
The latest filing also revealed that Nadella's compensation far exceeds that of the median Microsoft employee. The CEO to median employee pay ratio stood at nearly 480:1 during fiscal 2025.