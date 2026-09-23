Microsoft cuts 268 Xbox roles, including Halo studios and Bethesda

The restructuring is about 75% done, but up to 3,200 jobs could be impacted by June 2027.

Microsoft is also shuffling studio responsibilities: Activision will take responsibility for Rare and World's Edge, and will also establish a new team to work on the next Halo game.

Obsidian will become part of Bethesda, and Playground Games and Turn 10 will be combined into one studio working on the Forza and Fable franchises.

There's also a town hall on October 6 for employees to receive an update on the restructuring and the company's upcoming game lineup.