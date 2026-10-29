Microsoft discloses Azure revenue for 1st time: $33.2B, 48%
For the first time ever, Microsoft has revealed how much money its cloud platform Azure brings in.
From July to September 2026, Azure pulled in $33.2 billion, a huge 48% jump from last year and even more than analysts expected.
This move puts Azure in direct comparison with rivals like Google Cloud ($30.7 billion) and AWS, showing just how fast the cloud market is growing as everyone races to invest in artificial intelligence.
Azure now 36% of Microsoft revenue
Azure now makes up about 36% of Microsoft's total quarterly revenue of $92.3 billion, underlining how central cloud services are to the company's future plans.
Microsoft even changed its reporting structure to spotlight Azure alongside big hitters like Microsoft 365.
With competition heating up between tech giants for cloud dominance, this reveal signals that Microsoft's betting big on the cloud. It's paying off.