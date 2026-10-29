Microsoft earned $10 billion from OpenAI in Q1 fiscal 2027
Microsoft pulled in a huge $10 billion from working with OpenAI in just one quarter (first quarter of fiscal 2027), making up almost 11% of its total revenue for that period.
This cash comes from commercial deals and a revenue-sharing setup, showing how strong (and profitable) their collaboration is, even as competition heats up.
Microsoft $24.1 billion from OpenAI arrangements
Microsoft generated $24.1 billion in revenue from OpenAI-related arrangements for the full 2026 fiscal year and could pull in $40 billion annually from OpenAI-related arrangements at its latest quarterly pace.
As part of their agreement, OpenAI reportedly shares 20% of its revenue with Microsoft after Microsoft's more than $13 billion investment; this deal runs through 2030 and lets OpenAI work with other cloud providers too.
Meanwhile, Microsoft's stake in OpenAI has dropped to 24% as of September 2026, reflecting shifting dynamics but not slowing down their money-making teamwork.