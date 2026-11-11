Microsoft employees write open letter over fast AI rollout concerns
Some current and former Microsoft employees have written an open letter calling out the company's fast-paced AI rollout.
They are worried about not getting enough training, unclear benefits from new AI tools, and how these changes might affect their jobs.
Microsoft staff seek input amid buyouts
The group, including folks from LinkedIn and GitHub, is asking for more involvement in decisions about how AI gets used at work.
At the same time, Microsoft announced its biggest voluntary exit program ever, offering buyouts to 60,000 staff across the US UK Canada, and India.
While the company says these exits are not tied to AI changes, ongoing restructuring has left many feeling uneasy about what is next.