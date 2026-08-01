Microsoft expands insider trading policy to cover Kalshi and Polymarket
Microsoft just updated its insider trading policy to cover prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket.
Now, employees cannot use confidential information about Microsoft or any other company (including customers, vendors, or partners of Microsoft or an economically-linked company such as a competitor of Microsoft) to make bets on these platforms.
The move is meant to keep things fair and protect against misuse of inside knowledge.
Scandals drive scrutiny of prediction markets
Prediction markets have exploded in popularity, letting people bet on everything from company earnings to global events: Kalshi saw more than $27 billion in trades for the 2026 World Cup alone.
But with recent scandals, like a Google engineer and a White House teleprompter operator allegedly cashing in big using secret information, regulators are watching closely.
Microsoft's new rule aims to prevent employees from exposing themselves to insider-trading risks.