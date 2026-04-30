Microsoft expects nearly 40% Azure revenue growth, plans $190B investment
Business
Microsoft is expecting Azure cloud revenue to jump by nearly 40% this quarter, beating what most analysts predicted.
The company is also planning a massive $190 billion investment in tech infrastructure this calendar year, signaling it's all in on staying ahead in the AI race.
Microsoft targets $37B AI run rate
Microsoft wants its AI business to hit a $37 billion annual run rate, and its Copilot assistant now has 20 million users, up from 15 million.
To handle rising costs, Microsoft just rolled out its first employee buyout program in over 50 years.
The company also tweaked its OpenAI deal, giving up exclusive resale rights but keeping a steady revenue share until 2030.