Why Microsoft is facing a $2.8B lawsuit in the UK

A London tribunal has given the green light to a mass lawsuit against Microsoft , The Guardian reported. The case involves nearly 60,000 UK businesses who claim they were overcharged for using Windows Server software on Amazon, Google, and Alibaba's cloud services. The lawsuit could be worth as much as $2.8 billion and will now go to trial after being certified by London's Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Legal representation Microsoft charged higher wholesale prices for Windows Server The lawsuit is being represented by competition lawyer Maria Luisa Stasi. She said that the businesses were overcharged because Microsoft charges higher wholesale prices for the Windows Server than it does for Azure users. This pricing strategy, according to her, makes the Azure cheaper than Amazon's AWS or Google Cloud.

Legal strategy Microsoft plans to appeal against the decision In response to the lawsuit, Microsoft has said that Stasi's case doesn't provide a feasible way to calculate any alleged losses and should be dismissed. A company spokesperson also said they plan to appeal against the's decision. "We also dispute the underlying allegations by the class representative (Stasi), and today's decision makes no final determination on those claims," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Impact assessment Stasi welcomes tribunal's decision Stasi has welcomed the tribunal's decision, calling it "an important moment for the thousands of organizations impacted by Microsoft's conduct." She represents businesses running Windows Server on rival cloud platforms. The case will now move toward trial, marking an early step in proceedings against Microsoft.

Advertisement