Microsoft gains freedom to build AI rivals after OpenAI deal Business Apr 05, 2026

Microsoft is shaking up its AI game after a fresh agreement with OpenAI in 2025.

Now that OpenAI can use other cloud services (not just Microsoft's Azure), Microsoft gets more freedom to build its own AI models: think rivals to ChatGPT and Gemini.

Even though it still holds a big stake in OpenAI, that share might shrink after OpenAI's huge $122 billion fundraising.