Microsoft gains freedom to build AI rivals after OpenAI deal
Microsoft is shaking up its AI game after a fresh agreement with OpenAI in 2025.
Now that OpenAI can use other cloud services (not just Microsoft's Azure), Microsoft gets more freedom to build its own AI models: think rivals to ChatGPT and Gemini.
Even though it still holds a big stake in OpenAI, that share might shrink after OpenAI's huge $122 billion fundraising.
Mustafa Suleyman leads Microsoft AI investment
With Mustafa Suleyman leading the charge, Microsoft is investing heavily in cutting-edge AI to compete with the likes of Anthropic and Google.
The company recently formed a superintelligence unit and is focusing on building powerful, enterprise-ready models.
Suleyman says he's close to solving some tech hurdles and is committed to making smarter, more tailored AI tools for businesses.