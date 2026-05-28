Microsoft inks $9.7B software deal with US military

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has signed a five-year, $9.69 billion contract with tech giant Microsoft . The deal, dubbed the Core Enterprise Technology Agreement, seeks to consolidate software licenses used across the military and intelligence community into one agreement. The move is aimed at reducing duplicate spending and improving efficiency by centralizing software purchases that were previously managed separately by different military branches and government agencies.

Software consolidation Deal covers Microsoft products and services The Core Enterprise Technology Agreement will cover software contracts used by military services, the intelligence community, and the US Coast Guard. It largely includes Microsoft products and services such as Microsoft 365 tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and email services. The Pentagon officials clarified that this deal doesn't mean new spending as these software subscriptions were already being paid for through existing budgets.

Cost negotiation Agreement allows better cost negotiations The agreement combines separate purchases into one system, allowing the Defense Department to leverage its overall buying power for better cost negotiations. It also includes cloud subscriptions and on-premises software licensing. Pentagon officials told Reuters that software procurement across the military had become fragmented over time, leading to rising costs and overlapping contracts.

Advertisement