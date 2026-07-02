Microsoft invests $2.5 billion in Frontier to simplify enterprise AI
Microsoft just dropped $2.5 billion on its new Frontier Company, aiming to make AI easier and more customizable for businesses.
Instead of forcing companies to stick with one provider, Frontier helps clients like Unilever and Novo Nordisk pick the best AI tools, whether they're from Microsoft or elsewhere, and tailor them using their own data.
Companies retain AI output ownership
What's cool is that companies get to keep all the results from their AI systems, rather than handing them back to Microsoft. This means they actually own what they create, which is a big deal for making the most of their investment.
Competitors like Palantir are also jumping on this trend with open-source options, and AWS kicked off a $1 billion embedded-engineer unit of its own for more flexible enterprise AI.