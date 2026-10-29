Microsoft July to September revenue up 19% Azure jumps 48%
Microsoft posted its blockbuster quarterly results for July-September, with revenue up 19% and operating income up 21%.
The real MVP was cloud services: Azure alone jumped by 48%, helping total cloud revenue hit $63.9 billion.
CEO Satya Nadella credited its focus on artificial intelligence for the big wins, saying he's confident about where Microsoft is headed.
Daily Copilot users rise almost 50%
Microsoft's push into AI is paying off beyond just big numbers. Updates to Copilot tools (think Chat and Code features) led to almost 50% more daily users in just one quarter.
Developers are getting smarter coding help with GitHub Copilot Fusion, while businesses using Dynamics 365 with Copilot are seeing new ways to work smarter.
Platforms like Foundry and Fabric are also gaining fans fast (Nadella says this is only the beginning for Microsoft's AI journey).