Microsoft July to September revenue up 19% Azure jumps 48%

Microsoft's push into AI is paying off beyond just big numbers. Updates to Copilot tools (think Chat and Code features) led to almost 50% more daily users in just one quarter.

Developers are getting smarter coding help with GitHub Copilot Fusion, while businesses using Dynamics 365 with Copilot are seeing new ways to work smarter.

Platforms like Foundry and Fabric are also gaining fans fast (Nadella says this is only the beginning for Microsoft's AI journey).