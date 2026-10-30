Microsoft launches $25B bond sale to fund AI expansion

Microsoft's bond sale will be divided into as many as 10 tranches, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years.

The final size of the offering is yet to be decided and could change depending on demand.

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and UBS Group AG are managing this bond offering.

This comes just a day after Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said that the company would seek additional funding sources "when we believe it is attractive to do so."