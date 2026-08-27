Microsoft Lightstorm and Singtel to deploy I-2SEA in Andhra Pradesh

The I-2SEA cable should be up and running by late 2029, linking Singapore and Malaysia straight to our eastern coast. Lightstorm's CEO says it'll help preserve Indian internet connectivity.

Plus, there are plans for inland fiber networks connecting Machilipatnam with Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Google's also building a data center in Vizag focused on AI for businesses and government, using renewable energy and air cooling technologies to keep things eco-friendly.

Only catch? A global shortage of cable materials might slow things down a bit.