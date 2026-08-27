Microsoft Lightstorm and Singtel to deploy I-2SEA in Andhra Pradesh
Big Tech is heading to Andhra Pradesh! The state is getting major digital upgrades with new undersea cables, like the 3,600-kilometer I-2SEA system from Microsoft, Lightstorm, and Singtel.
This move will give India a third digital international subsea gateway after Mumbai and Chennai, connecting us directly to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Google building Vizag AI data center
The I-2SEA cable should be up and running by late 2029, linking Singapore and Malaysia straight to our eastern coast. Lightstorm's CEO says it'll help preserve Indian internet connectivity.
Plus, there are plans for inland fiber networks connecting Machilipatnam with Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Google's also building a data center in Vizag focused on AI for businesses and government, using renewable energy and air cooling technologies to keep things eco-friendly.
Only catch? A global shortage of cable materials might slow things down a bit.