Microsoft, LinkedIn, SAP join India government to train women in AI

AICW will roll out across eight states, setting up 25 specialized AI centers and aiming to train 10,000 women in its first year. The program offers instructor-led courses (up to 240 hours), hands-on labs, projects, certifications, and even internships—so it's not just theory.

LinkedIn fellowship for non-STEM women students and faculty

A LinkedIn Fellowship, supported by Microsoft and LinkedIn (with IISc Bengaluru as academic partner), is part of the AICW program and is for non-STEM women students and faculty, with mentorship and industry connections guided by Edunet Foundation.

It's all about making sure more women get real opportunities in AI as demand for these skills explodes—and helping close the gender gap in India's technology workforce.