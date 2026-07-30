Microsoft locked in over $130B data center leases, commitments $329.1B
Microsoft just locked in more than $130 billion worth of new data center leases last quarter, pushing its total future lease commitments to $329.1 billion.
This huge investment is all about making sure the company has enough infrastructure to power its expanding AI and cloud services.
Jonathan Neilson: Leases serve AI demand
These leases are meant to keep up with the rising demand for AI tools and services.
Microsoft's investor relations chief, Jonathan Neilson, shared that they're confident about AI's future, saying these leases will serve "demand for many many years."
Payments kick in at a future point, and some deals depend on certain conditions.
Microsoft paused leasing much of 2025
Even with this big jump in leasing activity, the largest quarterly increase yet, Microsoft took a pause on leasing activity through much of 2025.