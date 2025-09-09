Microsoft mandates in-office work for most employees starting February 2026
By the end of February 2026, Microsoft employees living within 80km of an office will need to be onsite at least three days a week.
The rollout begins in the Puget Sound area and will gradually expand across the US and worldwide.
Here are the exceptions to the rule
Most nearby employees are included, but roles like account management, consulting, and field marketing—where customer flexibility matters—will be exempt.
If you have a tough commute or no teammates, stakeholders, or clients at your assigned office, you can request an exception by September 19.
Some teams may even need to be in the office up to five days a week if business needs it.
Why the sudden shift back to office?
Amy Coleman, EVP and chief people officer, shared on September 9 that face-to-face teamwork is vital for innovation—especially with all the focus on AI lately.
CEO Satya Nadella and Coleman will share more details at a town hall on September 11.
Microsoft says this isn't about cutting jobs but about boosting collaboration—a real shift from their pandemic-era remote flexibility.