Microsoft may sue Amazon over OpenAI cloud partnership
Business
Microsoft is thinking about suing Amazon and OpenAI over a massive $50 billion cloud partnership.
The core issue? Microsoft wants all OpenAI models to run only on its Azure cloud, but OpenAI and Amazon have teamed up to build a new system on Amazon Web Services that challenges this rule.
It all comes down to how each company defines access, using tech terms like "stateful" and "stateless."
A potential legal battle with big implications
Microsoft says Amazon's move breaks its contract, while OpenAI insists its deal with Amazon is above board and lets them work with others too.
With OpenAI looking at more partnerships (and maybe an IPO), this fight could shake up how big tech companies share AI tools in the future, and it might even set new rules for cloud computing deals.