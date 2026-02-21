Microsoft names Asha Sharma as new gaming chief

Microsoft just picked Asha Sharma to head its Gaming division, taking over from longtime exec Phil Spencer, who's set to retire after nearly four decades. Sharma will report directly to CEO Satya Nadella. The announcement landed on February 20—as Xbox entered its 25th year (its 25th anniversary occurs in November 2026).

Sharma's challenges ahead in the gaming realm Sharma steps in at a tricky time: Microsoft Gaming's revenue has declined in recent quarters, and the company is looking to bounce back amid tough competition.

She'll be leading big names like Xbox, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, and King—focusing on reviving Xbox's brand and making it easier for studios to build games across PC, mobile, and cloud.

Sharma's impressive background and experience Sharma comes with serious experience—she previously led Microsoft CoreAI, was COO at Instacart, and held a VP role at Meta.

She holds a business degree from the University of Minnesota.

Nadella called out her knack for building platforms that reach billions and supporting developer communities.