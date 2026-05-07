Microsoft offers voluntary retirement in US for 1st time, $900 million

Health coverage, capped severance, 30-day window

Eligible employees get one year of full medical, dental, and vision coverage (with an option to extend for four more years if they pay monthly).

Severance depends on your role: midlevel staff receive a week's pay per six months worked; senior employees get double that, both capped at 39 weeks.

Microsoft will take a $900 million hit for this program (about what it makes in a day), and employees have 30 days to decide if they want in.