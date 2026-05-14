Microsoft owned LinkedIn is cutting about 875 jobs in restructuring
LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, is letting go of about 875 people, nearly 5% of its staff, as part of a big restructuring move.
Teams in marketing, engineering, and product are all impacted. The company says this is to help them work faster and focus on what matters most.
LinkedIn cuts hit EMEA and APAC
Most layoffs are happening in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.
LinkedIn wants to shift resources toward building better infrastructure and long-term projects while cutting back on things like big marketing campaigns and unused office space.
Reid Hoffman cites pandemic overhiring
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman pointed out that these layoffs aren't just about artificial intelligence taking over jobs; he says overhiring during the pandemic played a big role.
He also warned companies not to use AI as an easy excuse for job cuts, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman calling that trend AI washing.