Microsoft plans 1st US voluntary retirement offer for 8,750 employees
Business
Microsoft is reportedly planning its first-ever voluntary retirement offer in the US inviting about 8,750 employees (roughly 7% of its US team) to consider early exit packages.
The move mainly targets staff at the senior director level and below whose age plus years at Microsoft add up to 70 or more.
If you're in certain top roles or on a sales incentive plan, though, you're not eligible.
Microsoft doubles down on AI
This buyout comes as Microsoft doubles down on AI and looks to reshape its workforce for the future.
By offering early retirement with support, the company hopes to boost efficiency and stay nimble while investing big in new tech.
It's a trend we're seeing across tech giants as they adapt to rapid changes in the industry.