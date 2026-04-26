Microsoft plans 1st US voluntary retirement offer for 8,750 employees Business Apr 26, 2026

Microsoft is reportedly planning its first-ever voluntary retirement offer in the US inviting about 8,750 employees (roughly 7% of its US team) to consider early exit packages.

The move mainly targets staff at the senior director level and below whose age plus years at Microsoft add up to 70 or more.

If you're in certain top roles or on a sales incentive plan, though, you're not eligible.